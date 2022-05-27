Alia Bhatt reacts to husband Ranbir Kapoor's adorable viral video with a baby, says it is a 'full vibe'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Friday reacted to her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor's adorable viral video with a baby.

In a video, the 'Sanju' actor is seen playing with the baby. He also planted a sweet kiss on the baby’s head as both flashed the biggest smiles. The video was first shared by the baby's parents. It was then re-shared by several fans on social media.

Alia took to her Instagram story and reshared the video. Along with it, she wrote, "Okay. This video is a full vibe."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently busy with the shoot of her debut Hollywood project 'Heart of Stone'.

She will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. Alia also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh.

Alia will also be seen in 'Darlings' with Shefali Shah, which will also see her as a producer.

On the other hand, Ranbir will also be seen in a yet-untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor and in 'Animal' with Rashmika Mandanna.