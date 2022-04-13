Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Pooja Bhatt shows off her mehendi as she leaves Vastu - see pics

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai this week.

The pre-wedding festivities have begun and several celebrities and their family members arrived at the actor's residence Vastu for the ceremony.

Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt was spotted with Mahesh Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt as they arrived for the function.

The 'Sadak' actress also showed off her mehendi to the shutterbugs as she left Vastu after attending the mehendi function.

Ranbir's cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, his aunt Rima Jain and friends Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji marked their presence at the mehendi ceremony earlier today.

Reportedly, the highly-anticipated wedding will be a four-day-long affair at the RK House. The functions are expected to start from today onwards with the wedding on April 15.

In 2018, Ranbir and Alia made their relationship official by attending Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception hand-in-hand.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 05:39 PM IST