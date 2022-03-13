Alia Bhatt jets off for birthday vacation with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt? See photos

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently enjoying the success of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', was spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday.

Alia is all set to celebrate her birthday on Tuesday (March 15) and looks like she has jetted out for her birthday vacation. Alia will turn 29 next week.

Alia's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt were also also photographed at the airport as they stepped out of their car.

Alia opted for an all-black look. She even waved at the shutterbugs. Take a look at some of their photos:

Advertisement

Meanwhile on work front, Alia will be seen with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The movie will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. It will release on September 9, 2022.

She also has SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' with Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR, Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh.

Alia will also be seen in 'Darlings' with Shefali Shah, which will also see her as a producer.

Besides that, Alia will be making her Hollywood debut with Netfilx spy thriller film 'Heart Of Stone'. She will be starring alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 12:52 PM IST