Alia Bhatt beats Jennifer Lopez, Robert Downey Jr as top global celebrity influencers on Instagram

Actress Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone'. However, even before setting her foot in the international film industry, Alia has managed to grab the attention of people around the world.

According to several media reports, Alia has found herself among the likes of Zendaya and Will Smith as one of the top 10 celebrity influencers on Instagram as per a report by Influencer Marketing Hub.

Alia has secured the sixth position on the list that is topped by Zendaya. In the second position is Zendaya's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-star and rumoured boyfriend Tom Holland, followed by Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson, South Korean rapper J Hope and Will Smith.

ALSO READ Here's why netizens are accusing Alia Bhatt of copying Deepika Padukone in latest video

Alia, who recently tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, is quite active on the photo-sharing app and has over 64 million followers with an engagement rate of 3.57 per cent and an authentic engagement of 1.9 million.

Repoertedly, Jennifer Lopez, Christ Hemsworth and Robert Downey Junior are at seventh, ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

On the other hand, actors Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Sharddha Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana are in the 13th, 14th, 18th and 19th positions, respectively.

Advertisement

It may be mentioned that Alia's Instagram has been a buzzing place over the last few weeks. She officially announced her wedding on the platform and shared a couple of dreamy photos from her big day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which is set to release on February 10, 2023.

She will also be seen sharing the screen space with now-husband Ranbir for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra', which is scheduled for a September 9, 2022. Alia also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' and 'Darlings' in the pipeline.

ALSO READ Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's FIRST pic together from 18 years ago

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:56 PM IST