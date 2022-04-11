Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to host 2 grand receptions at Taj Colaba for industry friends: Report

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has been the talk of the town for the last few days. While they have not shared an official statement on the same yet, buzz is strong that the couple will tie the knot this week in the presence of their family members and close friends.

According to a report in India Today, Ranbir and Alia will have a traditional Punjabi wedding on April 15 and they will host not one but two grand receptions for their industry colleagues.

The report further stated that the pre-wedding ceremonies will commence on April 13. The couple will host two wedding receptions on April 16 and 17 in Taj Colaba.

Reportedly, rooms have already been booked at Taj for select guests and there is an entire floor that is cordoned off for the general public and visitors. The catering will be done by Taj and the extensive food menu will comprise a variety of foreign cuisine, coupled with Indian and Mughlai delicacies.

It was earlier reported that Alia and Ranbir will also offer a langar at a Gurudwara after tying the knot. They will not be physically present at the Gurudwara, however, the servings and prayers will be offered on behalf of the married couple.

In 2018, Ranbir and Alia made their relationship official by attending Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception hand-in-hand. If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are finally set to take the plunge on April 17 at the former's ancestral home 'RK House', which also once hosted the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 06:13 PM IST