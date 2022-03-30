Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan team up for THIS special project

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has reportedly teamed up with Aamir Khan for a special project.

According to a report in India Today, the actors have collaborated for a commercial. The ad was shot at Mumbai's Film City on Tuesday (March 29).

A source told the publication that it’s a quirky concept and Alia and Aamir look really good together. The 'RRR' actress was also very excited about working with Aamir.

It may be mentioned that Alia and Aamir recently shared the stage in Delhi during a promotional event of 'RRR'. The actor had even tried to imitate the 'Naatu Naatu' hook step with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia is currently basking in the massive success of her latest films like 'RRR' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She has several a number of projects in her kitty including 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, 'Darlings' with Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh and 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

The actress also recently announced her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone' alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

On the other hand, Aamir is awaiting the release of his much-awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:05 PM IST