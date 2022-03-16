e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

Ali Fazal shares UNSEEN photo with co-star Gerard Butler from 'Kandahar' set

The movie's shoot schedule recently wrapped up in Al Ula in Saudi Arabia
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Ali Fazal, popularly known as 'Guddu bhaiya' from his crime drama web-show on Amazon Prime, will next be seen in another Hollywood project titled 'Kandahar', co-starring, Gerard Butler.

The movie's shoot schedule recently wrapped up in Al Ula in Saudi Arabia and the actor has now shared some candid images with his co-star and team of the film.

Bankrolled by 'John Wick' fame Thunder Road Films and Capstone group, 'Kandahar' is based on true incidents as it draws inspiration from the life of a former military intelligence officer's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.

ALSO READ

Ali Fazal, Gal Gadot's 'Death On The Nile' reaches No 1 at the box office in several countries Ali Fazal, Gal Gadot's 'Death On The Nile' reaches No 1 at the box office in several countries

'Kandahar' the first collaboration between Ali and director Ric Roman Waugh, who has previously worked with Butler in 'Greenland' and 'Angel Has Fallen'.

Apart from this one, Ali Fazal was recently seen as part of a murder mystery in 'Death on the Nile' which has done phenomenally at the box office crossing over 100 million globally.

Ali is shooting for filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj's directorial 'Khufiya'.

(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to marry in March amid ‘Fukrey 3’ shoot: Report Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to marry in March amid ‘Fukrey 3’ shoot: Report
Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:09 PM IST