Ali Fazal shares UNSEEN photo with co-star Gerard Butler from 'Kandahar' set

Ali Fazal, popularly known as 'Guddu bhaiya' from his crime drama web-show on Amazon Prime, will next be seen in another Hollywood project titled 'Kandahar', co-starring, Gerard Butler.

The movie's shoot schedule recently wrapped up in Al Ula in Saudi Arabia and the actor has now shared some candid images with his co-star and team of the film.

Bankrolled by 'John Wick' fame Thunder Road Films and Capstone group, 'Kandahar' is based on true incidents as it draws inspiration from the life of a former military intelligence officer's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.

'Kandahar' the first collaboration between Ali and director Ric Roman Waugh, who has previously worked with Butler in 'Greenland' and 'Angel Has Fallen'.

Apart from this one, Ali Fazal was recently seen as part of a murder mystery in 'Death on the Nile' which has done phenomenally at the box office crossing over 100 million globally.

Ali is shooting for filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj's directorial 'Khufiya'.

(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:09 PM IST