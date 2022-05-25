e-Paper Get App

Alaya F sets the internet ablaze with her stunning photos

This time, the actress took to her Instagram and shared hot pictures in a blue top with white denim shorts

FPJ Web DeskUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 06:32 PM IST
Be it sharing her daily fitness routine to bringing a cool fashion style, Bollywood actress Alaya F always brings new and trending things on her social media.

This time, the actress took to her Instagram and shared hot pictures in a blue top with white denim shorts.

She can be seen holding a cup of iced coffee. The actress wrote the caption, "Everyone should believe in something - I believe I’ll have another iced coffee 🫠"

The actress is quite active on social media and constantly shares updates about her personal and professional life with her fans.

On the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘U-Turn’ with Ekta Kapoor, ‘Freddy’ with Kartik Aryan and an untitled project with Anurag Kashyap.

