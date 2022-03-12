Akshay Kumar to promote ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ on a truck ride from Mumbai to Delhi

Akshay Kumar promotes his highly-anticipated action comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ also featuring Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

With the unique promotional idea the superstar has flagged off ‘Bachchhan Paandey Ki Sawari’, a truck ride that will be travelling across cities from Mumbai to Delhi.

Since Akshay’s character in the movie is seen riding a truck and that forms the film's major highlight, the makers had planned a one-of its-kind road trip in a truck that commenced its journey from Sun-N-Sand hotel in Juhu (Mumbai) and while traveling to different cities including Gujarat, Jaipur, Gurugram - Film City, Dargah Bazar and Sohna Road, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’s sawaari will be spotted at various destinations from 12th March to 15th March.

Speaking more about the truck Akshay said, "It is a ‘Bachchhan Paandey Ki Sawari’. This truck will go to Surat then Ahemdabad, then Udaipur, then Indore then Ajmer, and lastly Gurugram. By dialing, the number which is printed on this truck you will get a chance to connect with me, rest all the things you will get to see in the film".

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ whose trailer opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get ready for 'Holi Pe Goli' as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022!

