Akshay Kumar reviews Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34': 'Superb VFX, brilliant acting and direction'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn hosted a special screening of his upcoming film 'Runway 34' for Akshay Kumar.

Akshay reviewed the film and praised Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The 'Sooryavanshi' actor also hoped that the film gets its due.

"Just watched #Runway34. Bhai @ajaydevgn mazaa aa gaya kasam se. What a thriller, what superb vfx, brilliant acting and direction. @SrBachchan Sir effortless as always and @Rakulpreet 👏👏 I wish greatest luck to the team. May the film get its due," he tweeted.

Soon after he shared his review, Ajay tweeted, "Thank you, Akshay for this morning! The team of #Runway34 is grateful to you for all the encouragement."

In the film, Ajay Devgn essays the role of Captain Vikrant Khanna who is put on trial for grave misconduct by a law-enforcement officer who leaves no stone unturned to uphold justice.

‘Runway 34’ is produced by Ajay Devgn Films and is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia.

Directed by Ajay Devgn, the film is set to hit the theatres on April 29.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 05:04 PM IST