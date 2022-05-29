Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar head to Somnath temple, Varanasi and Rai Pithora with Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's flag

Akshay Kumar’s next is Yash Raj Films’ first historical, 'Samrat Prithviraj', which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle.

We have learnt from sources that Akshay Kumar, director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and YRF is planning to give the grandest salute to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in the release week of the film.

Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and the director will be visiting Somnath Temple and Varanasi with Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s flag and seek blessings post which they will travel to Rai Pithora, the king’s fort, in New Delhi to put the flag there in his honour.

Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi confirms this saying, “Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan was the last Hindu Samrat of our country who stood up to protect Bharatmata’s freedom and dignity from merciless invaders who wanted to plunder India. We made this film to salute his glorious spirit and we are now travelling with Samrat Prithviraj’s flag to the Somnath Temple and Varanasi to seek blessings with the flag that represented freedom for our country.”

He adds, “Once we put the Holy water of Ganga on the flag and take blessings at the Somnath temple, we will visit Rai Pithora – Samrat’s fort – and place the flag there in his honour. The mighty king taught us never to bow down in front of invaders and evil and we hope that our film will inspire the youth of India to imbibe the same spirit of undaunting courage.”

The Somnath temple is one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites for Hindus and is believed to be first among the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva. The temple was reconstructed several times in the past after repeated destruction by multiple Muslim invaders and rulers, including Mahmud of Ghazni, who reportedly attacked the temple 17 times. Incidentally, Prithviraj’s arch enemy Mohammad of Ghor also ruled over Ghazni. He laid the foundation of the Muslim rule in the Indian subcontinent which lasted for several centuries.

Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita in 'Samrat Prithviraj' and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.