Akshay Kumar lends his voice to trailer of Ganesh Acharya's 'Dehati Disco'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shares a special bond with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Akshay and Ganesh's songs have turned out to be blockbusters.

From 'Housefull 4' song 'Bala Bala Shaitan Ka Sala', 'BamBholle' from 'Laxmii', 'Maar Khayegaa' from 'Bachchhan Paandey' and many more have left an iconic mark in the industry.

One can say that Akshay Kumar certainly shares a brotherly bond with Ganesh and always supports him and his work. He even lent his voice to the trailer of his upcoming film 'Dehati Disco'.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, Ganesh Acharya shared, “Akshay is a dear friend of mine. When he came to know that I am making a film based on dance, he wanted to support the film in every way. Akshay has always been like a tower of strength for me since the early days of my career. He never fails to surprise me. I feel delighted to have someone like Akshay Kumar besides me, supporting everything that I do.”

'Dehati Disco' is directed by Manoj Sharma and produced by Vaseem Qureshi, Gitesh Chandrakar and Kamal Kishor Mishra. The film features, Ganesh Acharya, Ravi Kishan and 'Super Dance - Chapter 3' finalist Saksham Sharma in key roles.

'Dehati Disco' is all set to release in theatres on May 27, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 06:24 PM IST