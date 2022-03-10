Akshay Kumar launches 'Bachchhan Paandey' Instagram filter ahead of film's release

He came, he saw and he conquered. That’s the best way to describe ‘Bachchhan Paandey’s press conference held recently at a Mumbai multiplex. It was an Akshay Kumar show all the way right from the word ‘go’.

The INOX multiplex was converted into a ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ trailer and songs screening hub, followed by media interactions.

Akshay arrived at the event looking dapper and in his element, all charged up and excited. After waving and blowing his customary kisses to the fans outside the multiplex, the on-screen Bachchhan Paandey rushed inside to attend the media conference.

After playing the action-packed trailer of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and the song ‘Meri Jaan’, the host of the evening invited Akshay on stage and spoke about the trailer and the reception to the popular song ‘Maar Khayega’s evil dance challenge. Instead of shaking his leg to the song, Akshay invited the gathered media to take on the ‘Maar Khayega’ challenge and announced prize money for the top 5 winners.

Post the ‘Maar Khayega’ challenge activity, he demonstrated the ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ Instagram filter with a media person on stage.

Akshay then spoke about the ‘Bewafa’ song challenge, requesting media persons to make reels on the same and tag him and the makers.

While Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez were at their enthusiastic best, Arshad also entertained the media with his honest and hilarious repartees. Joining the main star cast on stage was director Farhad Samji.

‘Bachchhan Paandey’, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, on the occasion of Holi.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:56 AM IST