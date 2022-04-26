Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' to be one of the costliest Hindi films?

For the first time ever, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

The teaser of the film was unveiled by the makers in February. It shows Akshay and Tiger in an action-packed narrative.

According to a recent Pinkvilla report, the film is among the costliest action thrillers of next year with an overall budget upside of Rs 300 crore.

While the production cost is around Rs 120 crore, the two actors along with the director take away around Rs 200 to 210 crore as their respective fees.

A source told the news portal that Ali Abbas Zafar and his creative team are planning to mount this as one of the biggest action thrillers of Bollywood and the production cost for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be around Rs 120 crore, which is the highest ever for an Akshay Kumar film till date.

Reportedly, Ali is working on the pre-production currently, designing the stunt scenes keeping the capabilities of Akshay and Tiger in mind.

It was earlier reported that the film is a remake of the 1999 original fronted by Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, however, the Pinkvilla report further stated that Ali has written a complete new script.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2’ will release on Christmas 2023. A major chunk of the film will reportedly be shot in London.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 06:33 PM IST