Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon attend special screening of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ in Delhi

Just a day ahead of its grand release, the makers of the eagerly-awaited Holi release ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ organised a special screening of the action comedy in New Delhi.

The team of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ including Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, which was stationed in Delhi for the movie promotions, attended the special screening that saw the crème-de-le-crème of the capital.

The dignitaries had a whale of a time and enjoyed the masala entertainer. Post the screening, they hugely appreciated the performances, the dialogues, music and entertaining narrative and congratulated the actors giving them best wishes for the movie release.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, whose trailer opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 04:41 PM IST