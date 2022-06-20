e-Paper Get App

Akshay Kumar and Dinesh Vijan to collaborate for action-based film set against the backdrop of Indian Air Force: Report

Reportedly, the paperwork is done and Akshay and Dinesh are now working towards blocking the shoot dates

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 08:03 PM IST
Akshay Kumar | Photo by ANI

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is awaiting the trailer release of his much-awaited film 'Raksha Bandhan', will next be seen in a film set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Akshay will team up with producer Dinesh Vijan for the first time for the film which will be an action-based thrilling drama.

Reportedly, the paperwork is done and the duo is now working towards blocking the shoot dates. It is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2023.

Akshay will reportedly play the role of an Indian Air Force officer in the film and it will revisit and celebrate one of the biggest victories of the Indian Air Force.

Meanwhile, Akshay has multiple releases in the coming few months starting with 'Raksha Bandhan', followed by 'Ram Setu' and then 'Selfie'. There's also 'Oh My God 2' in the pipeline.

