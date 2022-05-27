e-Paper Get App

Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34' now available for early access rentals on Amazon Prime Video

Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn under the banner of Ajay Devgn FFilms, 'Runway 34' features him in the lead

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 07:47 PM IST
article-image

Ajay Devgn's latest film' Runway 34' will now be available on rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn under the banner of Ajay Devgn FFilms, 'Runway 34' features him in the lead, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh, among others.

Starting today, movie lovers – both Prime members and those who are not yet Prime members, can rent the movie in 4K quality for Rs 199 on Prime Video.

Inspired by true incidents, 'Runway 34' revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay Devgn, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination.

The cutting-edge visual treatment of the narrative, a crisp story and screenplay makes the movie an immersive watch.

Ajay Devgn said, “Runway 34 has been my dream project and I am very excited to offer viewers early access to the movie through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video. The intent with every movie that I make, is to take it to the widest audience possible. Through the service, the film will be available to movie lovers from every corner of the country – who can enjoy streaming the movie at a time and device of their choice. For those who missed watching the movie in the theatre, you can get together with your friends and family for an at-home movie night this Friday! As a special treat for my fans, I am excited to share some previously unreleased footage from the film – I hope you enjoy it.”

article-image

