Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh's 'Thank God' gets a Diwali release

The much-anticipated film 'Thank God' starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh is all set to light up your Diwali this year.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria, the slice of life drama seems a quite refreshing and relatable story.

According to the makers, the Indra Kumar-directorial will not only tickle your funny bones but also convey a beautiful message.

A T-Series Films and Maruti International production, 'Thank God', directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

The film is all set to release on Diwali 2022.