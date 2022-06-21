Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu starrer 'Drishyam 2' set to release theatrically on November 18

Indian cinema’s much-celebrated character Vijay Salgaonkar is all set to take us on yet another thrilling journey this year on November 18. Promising to take it notches higher in thrill, drama and excitement, this sequel will take Vijay and his family’s story beyond imagination.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film features an eclectic starcast that includes Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. The team will wrap the film shoot today in Hyderabad.

Viacom18 Studios Presents Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios present, 'Drishyam 2' produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

