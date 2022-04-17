Airport Diaries: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Leone and other B-Town celebs spotted

Several Bollywood celebrities are flocking the Mumbai airport to fulfil their work commitments. That being said, it’s important for the superstars to get their public appearances right in terms of fashion.

While some celebs returned to Mumbai after their shoots from different parts of the country and the world, others jetted off to different locations.

Today’s airport diaries feature Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Nupur Sanon and other celebs.

As usual, Deepika slayed in her summer airport look as she opted for beige shorts and blazer co-ord set. The actress was seen exiting the airport's arrivals gate with her designer luggage. She completed her look with white shoes and black sunglasses.

On the other hand, Kangana looked gorgeous as she stepped out of her car in a light pink saree.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan come back together from Mauritius. They reportedly completed their schedule for 'Shehzada'.

Check out their photos below:

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 07:13 PM IST