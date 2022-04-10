Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Ayan Mukerji shares 'love poster' of 'Brahmastra' - watch video

Amid Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding reports doing the rounds on the internet, the couple's close friend and filmmaker Ajay Mukerji dropped a brand new poster of 'Brahmastra'.

Weeks after dropping the first look of Alia and Ranbir from the much-awaited film, Ayan took to Instagram and shared another poster featuring the two actors together. It is called the love poster of 'Brahmastra'.

"‘Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva… is what this first chapter of Brahmāstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be… Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmāstra is about the Energy of Love. A Love - that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster! The Time feels Right for it… There is some extra love in the air these days ! :) (And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit…) Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love - The Greatest Astra," he captioned his post.

Nearly five years after the shooting of 'Brahmastra' started, the film is finally ready to hit theatres. Last month, Ayan announced the wrap of the most-awaited project.

The final schedule of 'Brahmastra' was filmed in Varanasi. Alongside the note, he dropped a picture with Alia and Ranbir from their shooting days in Varanasi.

'Brahmastra', a combination of mythology and science fiction, will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are reportedly all set to tie the knot in Mumbai this week.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 01:14 PM IST