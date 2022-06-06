e-Paper Get App

After sporting a bulky body in 'Nikamma', Abhimanyu Dassani lost 10 kg for 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'

'Nikamma' is slated to release on June 17.

Currently making the right noise for his upcoming film 'Nikamma', one of the fittest actors in the industry today, Abhimanyu Dassani has been impressing everyone with his chiseled body.

With washboard abs and toned muscles, Abhimanyu, who sports a very bulky and toned body in 'Nikamma', lost 10 kg for 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.

While 'Nikamma' was shot earlier, 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' released before, offering his lean guy-next-door look, and now, as his upcoming film releases next week, audience get to see his bulked body in 'Nikamma'.

Talking about his preparation for 'Nikamma', Abhimanyu said, "I had to put on a lot of weight, but at the same time, I had to sport a chiselled look. In 2019, I trained in Krav Maga in Turkey and learnt hand-to-hand combat for the film. I had to look the part of a 'nikamma'. My hair had to be [messy), almost an out-of-bed look."

The weight gain was aided by a strict diet plan. The actor banked on a five-meal plan, comprising wholesome home-made food. "For lunch and dinner, I had two bowls of protein, mostly chicken, with a bowl of green vegetables and some plain (white) rice. I complemented this with a stipulated water intake, and hitting the gym."

While gaining weight required a strenuous process, Abhimanyu had a bigger challenge after a chunk of the movie was shot. The actor was expected to shed the extra kilos soon, as he was to begin filming 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' (2021), which required him to adopt a lean guy-next-door look.

He remembers, "I had to lose all the weight for 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'. [After the film was shot], I had to regain the [extra] weight for 'Nikamma' because we had a few days' shoot and a song sequence left."

Exhibiting utmost dedication and commitment, Abhimanyu effortlessly slid into his characters offering different avatars for his projects.

Abhimanyu made a mark with his unique performances right from his debut film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' to 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'. Now, unfolding yet another unseen facet of his versatility, Abhimanyu steps in the masala entertainer zone portraying the ideal massy hero image.

Co-starring Shirley Sethia and Shilpa Shetty, 'Nikamma' is directed by Sabbir Khan and is slated for release on June 17, 2022.

