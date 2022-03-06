After 'Shakuntala Devi' and 'Sherni', Vidya Balan gears up for her OTT hattrick with 'Jalsa'

The advent of the pandemic forced multiple films to change their course and opt for the digital route instead of the ideal silver screen release. Pioneering this shift successfully was one of B-Town's finest talent - Vidya Balan, who was the first Bollywood actress to release her film on an OTT platform.

Offering the first mega hit on the OTT platform with 'Shakuntala Devi', Vidya Balan won over the digital space paving a path for the multiple movies that followed.

After her ground breaking release of 'Shakuntala Devi' in 2020, Vidya continued the streak of success with 'Sherni' in 2021. Now, the actress is all set to mark her hattrick with 'Jalsa'.

Known for her choice of impactful stories, Vidya has changed the face of women representation in Indian cinema.

Bringing strong, earnest and relatable women characters on screen, Vidya has carved her niche in Bollywood over the years.

As the teaser of Jalsa released recently, fans are excited to watch Vidya play yet another interesting character.

‘Jalsa’ is a highly engaging and captivating tale of conflict, as shown through the life of a top-line journalist and her cook. The film promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, and leave you intrigued for more.

The film also stars Shefali Shah, and it is all set to release on March 18.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:23 AM IST