e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / After Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt, 'Notebook' actor Zaheer Iqbal receives UAE’s Golden Visa

After Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt, 'Notebook' actor Zaheer Iqbal receives UAE’s Golden Visa

Suniel Shetty, Mammootty, Mohanlal have also received the Golden Visa.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 03:29 PM IST

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Zaheer Iqbal has received the prestigious UAE Golden Visa. The actor took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.

Sharing the same, an elated Zaheer said, "Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of @emiratesbusinesshub and @dubai_ded. Thanking them along with the @uaegov for the honour."

"Also grateful to @dubaimediaoffice for their support. The country as a whole has been a powerhouse of motivation to artists like us. Really grateful and looking forward to future collaborations in the UAE," he added.

In the past, cine stars who have been granted the Golden Visa include Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Tovino Thomas.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Even if I was seeing anyone, I wouldn’t mention it: Zaheer Iqbal on dating Sonakshi Sinha Even if I was seeing anyone, I wouldn’t mention it: Zaheer Iqbal on dating Sonakshi Sinha

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 03:29 PM IST