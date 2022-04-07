After Deepika and Katrina, Alia Bhatt to be a Sabyasachi bride for her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor?

As the wedding season is gradually approaching its conclusion, it seems like B-town's most adorable couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, are in line to get hitched while following the age-old Bollywood tradition of discreet marriages.

Adorably called 'Ralia' by some fans, the couple has often teased netizens with glimpses of their relationship. The celebrity sweethearts have recently sparked wedding rumours, and if reports are to be believed, they will be taking the plunge by tying the knot this April.

While the news of their wedding can be interpreted as that of a match made in heaven, a report by Filmfare suggests that just like other A-list Bollywood divas, Alia too will be a Sabyasachi bride.

Alia will join her peers Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif to don a custom made ensemble by the designer maverick. Not just that, but for her other ceremonies she will opt for couture made by friend and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

Alia has been a frequent muse for Sabyasachi. Check out some of her previous looks curated by him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alia confirmed her relationship with Ranbir by sharing a picture on the festival of Diwali, which left fans excited and craving for more. In the picture, Alia and Ranbir could be seen in an embrace while gazing deeply into each other's eyes.

In December 2021, during the motion poster launch event of 'Brahmastra', the adorable couple was seen at their candid best. They answered several fan questions while subtly engaging in some adorable PDA.

On being asked by a fan, "When will you marry Alia or someone else?" Ranbir wittily replied, "Haven't we seen a lot of people getting married in the last year? I think we should be happy with that." However, turning towards Alia, he cheekily added, "Humari kab hogi?" to which a visibly blushing Alia replied, "Why are you asking me?"

Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9 and is the first installment of the planned trilogy. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.

ALSO READ What is the age difference between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 01:32 PM IST