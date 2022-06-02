After 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aaryan now wants to be part of Marvel universe

Kartik Aaryan |

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently riding high on the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', revealed that he next wants to be part of a Marvel film.

During an interaction with Filmfare, Kartik was asked if there was any movie poster or trailer in the recent times that made him want to be a part of it. To that, the actor promptly replied, "Recently, I saw 'Dr Strange' in the theatre, and I was like, I want to be part of a Marvel universe. They really know how to create magic."

Kartik also stated that despite delivering back-to-back hits at the box office, he believes that he still has a long way to go in showbiz.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has become the biggest opener of 2022 so far and has minted Rs 137.54 crore at the box office in two weeks.

The film shattered several records at the box office and gave a tough fight to Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad', which also released on the same day as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Kartik is currently touted as a superstar by many critics and the audience for delivering the blockbuster of the year and is all set to impress fans with more interesting projects in his lineup, including 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.