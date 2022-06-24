After Annu Kapoor, Hansal Mehta reveals he was also robbed in France: 'You feel terribly violated’

Days after actor-singer Annu Kapoor's personal items including a bag, credit cards and cash was stolen while he was on a tour in France, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a similar ordeal.

Hansal tweeted, "Saw a video of Annu Kapoor sir who was looted in France of his valuables and belongings. Had a similar experience at the Louvre Museum where my wallet was picked and I was literally stranded without cash, debit or credit cards. More than anything else you feel terribly violated."

“I had my little daughters with me and had to frantically call my wife to either fetch us as we had no means to pay for our trip back to our hotel. Rest of the trip, a family vacation was ruined because of the anxiety and inconvenience caused by this theft. The cards were blocked," he added.

Mehta further wrote, "And totally worthless/useless to the thief. There was hardly any cash. Moral of the story: When in France beware of being robbed like this. India is often unnecessarily maligned."

Annu had mentioned in a video on Instagram, “My Prada bag which had my credit card, cash in franc and euros and iPad were stolen. They stole everything, so whenever you visit France, be very careful. These people are big-time thieves. I am now going to a police station in Paris to file a complaint. Some railway officials have supported me a bit and said they would accompany me there. So yes, be very careful here. A huge tragedy has befallen me, thank God, I at least had my passport.”

Meanwhile on work front, Hansal Mehta who delivered the critically-acclaimed first part 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' is back with 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'. Theatre actor Gagan Dev Riar has been roped in to play the lead role. Mehta will serve as the showrunner and direct alongside Tushar Hiranandani. The new season will chronicle the life of Telgi, a fruit-seller born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind 2003 Stamp Paper fraud.

Mehta will also collaborate with Netflix for the upcoming character drama series 'Scoop'. Inspired by Jigna Vora's biographical book 'Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison', 'Scoop' is created by Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, known for co-writing 'Thappad'.

Besides that, he recently announced another series based on RK Yadav’s book ‘Mission R&AW’. The show will trace the journey and exploits of Rameshwar Nath Kao, the first Chief of R&AW, in the wake of escalating turmoil with the country’s neighbours.