Adivi Sesh’s 'Major' crosses Rs 50 crore mark at the Box Office

The biggest question everyone was asking was ‘Will Major survive at the Box Office?’ having released on the same day as big ticket entertainers ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘Vikram’ headlined by industry biggies like Akshay Kumar and Kamal Haasan.

When asked about how the film will perform in comparison to the other ‘big fish’, Adivi Sesh who frontlines ‘Major’ was quick to respond in jest that this film was a ‘gold fish’.

The statement later went viral and made headlines, sparking conversation on comparisons between the films. However, going by the Box Office collections and the love ‘Major’ has amassed, Adivi’s statement seems to be right on point.

With Rs 50 crore at the Box Office less than a week since its release, ‘Major’ has won hearts with its content and Adivi Sesh seems to be a clear audience favourite as well. The film truly proved to be a ‘goldfish’ that survived and thrived.

Says Adivi Sesh, “I was asked in jest about the big fish (the big releases that coincided with Major’s release) and I said we are the ‘goldfish’. That statement became controversial and blown out of proportion where people felt I disrespected industry stalwarts, but that wasn’t the case at all. The funniest comment I received was from my cousin who said goldfish is a freshwater fish, you don’t find them in the sea. But now I would like to say that not only is this goldfish surviving in the ocean but shining.”

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, 'Major' is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.

It released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on June 3, 2022.