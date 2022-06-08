e-Paper Get App

Adivi Sesh announces Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan fund for CDS and NDA aspirants

Adivi Sesh's 'Major' has garnered unanimous appreciation from audiences and critics alike

At the MAJOR meet to celebrate the love and appreciation the film is receiving globally, lead actor Adivi Sesh announced a novel promise.

The actor said, “After I am done with the promotions of Major, we will start a fund in the name of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan that will provide fund to CDS and NDA aspirants across the country. Many people from small villages don’t have the understanding of applying for such examinations, they don’t have enough money to buy the textbooks, guides etc. We will make sure that aspiring army students get proper guidance and funds to pursue their dream."

"I am going to bring on board my friends, my family, my co-workers, my co-actors and will ensure that Major Sandeep's legacy is one of the most sung legacy in India rather than unsung," he added.

Meanwhile, the film has garnered unanimous appreciation from audiences and critics alike and is getting a tremendous response with its global box office numbers.

