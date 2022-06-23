Aditya Roy Kapur flaunts hot, chiselled body in new shirtless pic; check out Katrina Kaif's reaction

Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur has set the internet on fire with his latest picture on social media.

Aditya, who is not much active on social media, took his fans by surprise after he dropped a shirtless picture of himself from the sets of his upcoming film 'Rashtra Kavach Om'.

In the photo, Aditya can be seen flaunting his chiselled body with a machine gun in his hand and fire all around him. Though the actor is not much into updating his Instagram, the photo was enough to send his fans into a frenzy.

As soon as he shared the photo on Instagram, netizens flooded his comments section calling him 'hot' and 'fierce' in his rugged-and-rough avatar.

However, it was his 'Fitoor' co-star Katrina Kaif's comment which grabbed eyeballs. She dropped a fire emoticon under the actor's photo and her reaction surely resonated with every other Aditya Roy Kapur fan on the internet.

Meanwhile, Aditya is all set to return to the silver screens with 'Rashtra Kavach Om', which will release in theatres on July 1, 2022.

Helmed by Kapil Verma, it also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj in key roles.