e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:41 AM IST

Aditya Chopra to turn Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' into a comic book series

We have exclusive information that Yash Raj Films is going to turn the quick-witted character Jayeshbhai Jordaar into a comic book series.
FPJ Web Desk
Jayeshbhai Jordaar | Source: Instagram

Jayeshbhai Jordaar | Source: Instagram

Advertisement

Aditya Chopra is betting big on superstar Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar as he feels it is a film that will connect to a universal set of audiences worldwide. We have exclusive information that Yash Raj Films is going to turn the quick-witted character Jayeshbhai Jordaar into a comic book series post the release of the film.

“Adi wants to immortalize the character of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is super intelligent, quick-witted, an unlikely underdog of a hero that everyone will root for and YRF wants to pre-plan how to build this character for years to come. The first thing that they are planning to do is turn Jayeshbhai into a comic book series. They feel the character will appeal to a universal set of audience and Adi wants this character to get immensely popular with the kids!” informs a source close to the development.

The source adds, “YRF is punting big with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. They know they have a miracle script at hand and they also know that the character played by Ranveer Singh will become the talk of the nation. When you have a superstar like Ranveer playing an endearing, relatable hero who will redefine the concept of heroism on screen, it looks like a slam dunk winner for the ages. One has to wait for the trailer to understand what is coming their way in the form of this film.”

ALSO READ

Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira says paparazzi 'bhaiya log bahot ganda hai' Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira says paparazzi 'bhaiya log bahot ganda hai'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:00 AM IST