Aditya Chopra makes a rare appearance on wife Rani Mukerji's birthday; see photos

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is celebrating her 44th birthday today (March 21). Fans and celebrities have flooded social media platforms with adorable wishes for the actress.

Earlier today, Rani was spotted in Mumbai as she stepped out to celebrate her special day. According to photos shared by a paparazzo on social media, Rani can be seen posing for a picture with her friend. She looked stunning as ever in a blue dress.

On the other hand, her husband, producer Aditya Chopra, who often stays away from the limelight made a rare appearance today.

He was clicked in the city with ice-creams in his hand. According to the photos and videos doing the rounds, Aditya can be seen in a blue hoodie that he has paired with light blue denim. Take a look at their photos here:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani was last seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She will next be seen in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'. The film is set to release theatrically on May 20.

Billed as an untold story about a journey of a mother's battle against an entire country, the movie is based on a true incident that rocked children and human rights at an international level.

The film is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 08:03 PM IST