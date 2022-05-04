Aditi Rao Hydari buys a swanky new car worth nearly Rs 90 lakh - see photos

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari recently make a luxury purchase. She welcomed a new ride that comes at a mammoth price tag.

Aditi is now the proud owner of Audi Q7 which costs a whopping Rs 90 lakh in Mumbai.

Several photos of the 'Padmaavat' actress with her swanky new car have surfaced online.

It may be mentioned that the SUV has been bought by celebrities including Athiya Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor and Tejasswi Prakash among others.

Aditi Rao Hydari made her on-screen debut with the Tamil film ‘Sringaram’ in 2007. However, she rose to fame in 2011 with Sudhir Mishra's romantic thriller film ‘Yeh Saali Zindagi’.

She has been a part of many successful films like 'Rockstar', 'Murder 3', 'Wazir', 'Sardar Ka Grandson', 'The Girl On The Train', and 'Padmaavat'.

Apart from being a part of Hindi and Tamil films, she has also featured in successful Telugu and Malayalam films.

Meanwhile, Aditi was last seen in Tamil film 'Hey Sinamika' in March this year.

