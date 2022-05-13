Actor-turned-entrepreneur Sonakshi Sinha's website crashes a day after announcement

Sonakshi Sinha has been talk of the town recently with the launch of her press-on nails brand So Ezi.

Soon after the website was launched it crashed after countless users visited to check out the products.

Overwhelmed with the response, Sonakshi took to her social media to share the love her new venture has received. She wrote, "Guys what have you done?? crashed our website in one day????? Oh Em Gee..."

A few days back, Sonakshi announced she is starting a new business. She added that one of her biggest dreams is coming true as she is stepping into the world of entrepreneurship.

Sonakshi launched her brand SOEZI which will be every girls one stop shop for amazing nails.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sonakshi was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. She is now gearing up for her OTT debut with 'Dahaad', formerly titled 'Fallen'. The actress plays a cop in the series, which also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Sonakshi will also be seen in 'Double XL' alongside Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Sonakshi Sinha FINALLY reveals mystery behind ring on her finger and it's not what we thought

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 06:37 PM IST