Abhishek Banerjee to play the lead in Laxman Utekar's 'Nazarandaaz'

'Stree' fame Abhishek Banerjee is all set to bring up a new role in Laxman Utekar's latest project 'Nazarandaaz'.

Directed by Vikrant Deshmukh, 'Nazarandaaz' has already gone on floors and Abhishek will be seen in the lead role. The actor is super excited for the same. He said, "I have started shooting for 'Nazarandaaz'. It is going to be directed by Vikrant Deshmukh. It’s a very good script and everyone will get to see an unusual jugalbandi between me, Kumud Mishra and Divya Dutta. This film is all heart".

He also shared a post on his Instagram handle, with the caption, "Humare Andaaz ko nazarandaaz nahi kar Paogey!! Here’s to new beginnings.. need all your wishing and blessings in accordance to your age."

'Nazarandaaz' is being produced by Lakshman Uttekar and Karishma Sharma’s company Kathputli films along with T series.

Besides 'Nazarandaaz', Abhishek has seven more projects in his kitty. He will be seen in ‘Bhediya’ alongside Varun Dhawan.

He will also be a part of ‘Aankh Micholi’ and Telugu thriller ‘Runway’, among other films.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 05:27 PM IST