Abhishek Bachchan is a very musical guy, reveal 'Dasvi' composers Sachin-Jigar

Renowned music composing duo Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya are presently on cloud nine as they helmed the score for their favourite star Abhishek Bachchan in the film 'Dasvi'.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Sachin-Jigar spilled the beans on what went behind creating the score for 'Dasvi', the uniqueness of the album, their future projects, and more.

Opening up about working on the film, Sachin-Jigar explain, “'Dasvi' was a really fun project for us, especially because we were composing the music for our favourite Abhishek Bachchan. We got complete freedom to create a score which was best suited for the film.”

'Dasvi' revolves around the life of a Haryanvi minister (Abhishek), his wife, played by Nimrit Kaur, and a strict jailor, essayed by Yami Gautam. Sachin shares that they tried to incorporate the feel of Haryana into the songs as well as the background score, but made sure to not be too pushy.

Jigar chips in, "We wanted the audience to hear the music in a neutral way. Abhishek already speaks with a Haryanvi touch in the film and we did not want to further push it with the music as well. But yes, we have not completely detached the songs from the theme and have tried to add bits and pieces of Haryanvi here and there."

They state that the music of the film is also very narrative-driven and that it dominates some of the most important moments in the story. “Director Tushar Jalota and producer Dinesh Vijan did not give us a brief which said ‘We want hit songs', which is rare in today’s time. They instead said that let's try and do something different, something worthy of a film like ‘Dasvi’, and we really loved the process,” Sachin mentions.

While Abhishek is well-known for his acting chops, not many are privy to his musical side. Sachin-Jigar got the opportunity to get a first-hand experience of the junior Bachchan's hidden skills during the making of 'Dasvi', which left them in complete awe of the actor.

"During one of our sessions with Abhishek, he told us that music has been a major aspect of his life right from his childhood. He shared that Amitabh Bachchan sir has a small set-up in the basement of their residence where he still pursues music as a passion. Abhishek made sure to give us honest feedback on the composition throughout the making of the film, and we felt like it's coming from a person who actually knows and understands music," Sachin avers.

Jigar reveals that they even wanted Abhishek to croon a song for the film, but that didn't come to fruition due to time constraints. "We hope to do an Indie song with him very soon though," he adds.

The name 'Sachin-Jigar' has mostly been associated with rather quirky and energetic chartbusters in Bollywood, but the duo now wishes to explore the romantic genre and Indie music as well.

Jigar says, "We want to produce music for love stories now, which we haven't done much, apart from 'Shuddh Desi Romance' or 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'. We have always helmed music for concept-based films like the zombie drama ‘Go Goa Gone' or dance film ‘ABCD: Anybody Can Dance’ or the horror-comedy ‘Stree’. So we are itching to do an out-and-out romantic album now."

On a parting note, Sachin talks about one wishlist they have for their musical journey. “As individual artists, we would like to dwell on the Indie music genre, which is gaining ground in the country. We are still not adept at it, and for us, it’s almost like starting from scratch all over again. But hopefully, in a couple of years, the audience will hear a lot of Indie music coming out from Sachin and Jigar,” he concludes.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 07:30 AM IST