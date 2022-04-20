‘Abhishek Bachchan is a great company, very humble and supportive’: ‘Dasvi’ actor Arun Kushwah

Actor Arun Kushwah, popularly known as Chote Miyan, was recently seen playing the character of Ghanti in the film ‘Dasvi’ starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, and Yami Gautam Dhar.

Arun’s character has been loved by the audience. In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, the actor speaks about his struggles, working with junior Bachchan, and more.

How would you describe your journey in the entertainment industry so far?

I experienced many highs and lows in my journey but I never gave up. I just kept on evolving and experimenting with myself. I know how difficult it was for me to get to this point, so I truly value it. It feels good to have things shaping up in the best way and I am in a happy space now. But I have more things to achieve.

When did the acting bug bite you?

I was doing a corporate job and that time I used to make Dubmash videos and one of them went viral. When people appreciated me for the same I thought I can try my hand at this new space. Then, I started making more video series and it was soon that I got interesting parts to play initially at the YouTube space, followed by web series and movies.

Tell us about your experience working with Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek sir is a great company, very humble and supportive. There was never a boring moment together. He was a lot of fun and made every co-actor comfortable. I think he is really warm and kind as a co-actor. I also believe that you get to learn a lot when you work with experienced individuals.

How did you handle the criticism surrounding your height?

Each person has his own set of hurdles. And in my journey, I also faced many hurdles. I faced criticism because of my height in the early days but I used to avoid and keep myself at a distance from those people. To be honest, having a place in the industry is extremely difficult, but I am glad to have one now. I feel blessed to entertain people. From writing content to performing it on screen, I love every inch of the work. I have learnt a lot over time through experience and it has helped me grow and explore myself.

