Abhishek Bachchan gets on a video call with 'Dasvi' students ahead of Board exams: 'I am going to pray for all of you'

Exam season has arrived and students all over the country are dedicated to preparing themselves for the exams. Often considered a stepping stone to their future career choices, the overwhelmed students are constantly on the lookout for motivation and Abhishek Bachchan has their back.

Recently, the actor connected with students across the Nation on a video call. The students are appearing for their 10th board exams this year.

Not taking too much of the students' study schedules as exams are around the corner, Abhishek Bachchan said, "Wishing you all the very best, not only for your studies but also for your exams. I am going to pray for all of you and I hope that you all pass with flying colours."

He wished the young aspirants for their board exam and also asked them to watch his upcoming movie 'Dasvi' only after their exams are over.

He added, "If you do, you all owe me a treat," as the foodie in him came out in this candid conversation where he asks a kid from Jaipur to treat him with Pyaaz Kachori, and from Gurgaon, he wanted a Chole Bhature treat.

For the students based out of Mumbai, he asked for Misal Pao. One of the board exam aspirants from Gurgaon also said, "Top maarke aana (Do well for Dasvi)," to which the amused actor replied, "Woh toh koshish karenge (Will try our best)."

On the work front, the versatile actor will be seen in the 'Dasvi', releasing on April 7 on Netflix and Jio Cinemas. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios and Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles and revolves around a crooked yet witty politician (portrayed by Bachchan), who decides to attempt his 10th board while serving a jail term. As per reports, Dasvi was shot in a prison in Agra.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 03:03 PM IST