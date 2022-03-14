Abhimanyu Singh opens up about working with Akshay Kumar in 'Bachchhan Paandey': 'He is always ready to help'

Actor Abhimanyu Singh, who has played the role of a villain in several Bollywood and regional films, will once again be seen as a baddie in Akshay Kumar’s most-awaited 'Bachchhan Paandey'.

The actor feels great to be a part of back-to-back successful and super hit films like 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Annaatthe' and says that he is the same person with the same talent and only time has changed.

After playing back-to-back negative roles, the actor shares his views on getting typecast. In an exclusive chat with the Free Press Journal, Abhimanyu says, “I have never been afraid of getting typecast as I perform every role differently, be it negative or positive. It doesn’t really matter to me. Now you will see me in positive leads and in comical roles as well in coming times.”

Sharing his experience of working with Akshay once again, Abhimanyu gushes, “It’s always fun to work with him. He makes you feel very comfortable. He stays grounded all the time, so you always feel better. I worked out in the gym with him almost every second day. We were shooting in Jaisalmer together for about 50 days. Akshay is always ready to help you on the set and off the set. He also gives you the right advice at the right time. Also, his one-liners are so funny most of the time that you can never forget.”

Abhimanyu plays a baddie in 'Bachchhan Paandey'. However, going by the film’s trailer, his character has a comic touch. Talking about his role, the actor reveals that he was waiting for a role like this and that the audience will get to see him in a completely different avatar. “I can’t divulge anything about my character at this point in time as the film is yet to release, but I can tell you that you will enjoy every bit of it. I was waiting for something like this, and when it came, I grabbed it. I always believe in going with the flow, so whenever roles come to me, I choose the best out of them and move ahead,” he explains.

Unlike 'Sooryavanshi', Abhimanyu did not make changes in his appearance for his character in 'Bachchhan Paandey'. However, as far as preparing for the role is concerned, the actor shares he had to work on his language, accent and body language as he had to look different and behave differently for his character.

On a concluding note, he talks about his overall experience of working in the film. “It was great. The vibe on the set was amazing every day. Sajid Nadiadwala is a great producer and a wonderful person, so everything went smoothly. And, of course, Akshay is a great co-star who is always ready to help you. On the whole, it was a dream come true kind of an experience,” Abhimanyu signs off.

