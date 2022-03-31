Abhay 3: Vidya Malavade reveals she had to 'throw a baby' for her introduction scene, says 'it was difficult'

Bollywood actress Vidya Malavade is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming web show 'Abhay 3', headlines by Kunal Kemmu.

In the latest season, Kunal, who plays the role of Abhay, is investigating a series of murders where the killer is leaving clues that present elements of supernatural activities.

Vidya, who plays a pivotal role in the narrative, recalled her experience on the sets and her very first shot on the show.

"On the first day of my shoot, the first take I did was with Vijay Raaz, which was super memorable. I think on the first day, I could not bring myself up to sort of whip him hard. And then Ken had to cut and say, ‘My dear, come on, let's see what you got!’. At that moment I felt like I had to whip him with full confidence and get the scene right. Of course, I said a million sorrys, but we got it," she recalled.

She added, "I’d also like to add, because you want to create this character who is so indoctrinated, that's what I told my makeup and hair people - that she is a sorceress, and you have to maintain that in my look as well. So that I can also feel like one. That's why there's a lot of kajal and all of that stuff. It's like a dark tone of makeup to justify my character."

Speaking of a rather dark scene, Vidya said, "I even questioned Ken after I read the script and a scene that has me throwing a baby. I was like ‘My goodness! What are you making me do?’. It was so difficult. And the baby was so cute but that’s my introduction scene in the show, which was like, okay, this is so not me, but this is me. So let's just do this."

Directed by Ken Ghosh, 'Abhay 3' will be released on ZEE5 on April 8.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 04:56 PM IST