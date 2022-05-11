Aayush Sharma bereaved as grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma passes away at 95: 'I know you'll always be with me'

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma's grandfather and veteran politician Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi.

The 95-year-old was admitted at the hospital post suffering a brain stroke. He was airlifted from Mandi to Delhi on May 7 after his condition deteriorated.

Aayush Sharma confirmed the news of his grandfather's demise and wrote, "With a heavy heart, I bid farewell to my beloved Dadaji Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma. Even though you're gone, I know you'll always be with me, guiding me, looking over me and blessing me like you always do."

"Rest in peace dadaji, you will be dearly missed," he added.

Pandit Sukh Ram was a powerful union minister holding the communications portfolio in the Narasimha Rao government at the Centre.

During his tenure, on July 31, 1995, India marked a historic milestone by making the first ever mobile phone call – between erstwhile Union Telecom Minister, Sukh Ram, and Chief Minister of West Bengal, Jyoti Basu. The call was made on Nokia phones, allegedly the Nokia rinGo, on the first mobile telecom network, Modi Telstra.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:29 AM IST