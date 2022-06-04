'Aashram 3' actress Esha Gupta visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Redefining the desi femme fatale in 'Aashram' Season 3, Esha Gupta has piqued everyone's interest to binge-watch the crime drama web series.

Ahead of the show's release, Esha Gupta visited the auspicious Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to seek blessings for its success.

A regular visitor of the temple every year, the actress will be visiting the place of worship after a gap of two years. The temple was shut owing to construction work. It has recently opened back up for the public and Esha doesn't want to miss the opportunity to pay her visit.

Speaking about her visit to Kashi Vishwanath temple, Esha Gupta said, "I truly believe in the power of Kashi Vishwanath temple. Seeking blessings here before the release of my show Aashram's third season, is sacrosanct. I always feel a serene sense of peace after visiting the temple."

Esha Gupta's 'Aashram' Season 3 launched on June 3. She is seen alongside a powerful ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Sachin Shroff and Tushar Pandey.

