'Aap swami ho, antaryaami ho': 'Laal Singh Chaddha' director Advait Chandan pens a heartfelt note for Aamir Khan

'Laal Singh Chaddha' director Advait Chandan penned a heartfelt note for Aamir Khan on Sunday, just a few hours before the release of the film's much-awaited trailer.

The trailer will be launched during the final match of IPL 2022 today.

Advait Chandan shared a BTS picture from the sets of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' along with a long note on his Instagram handle and praised Aamir Khan. He also thanked Aamir for bringing out the best in him and encouraging him on his lowest days.

Calling the actor 'mahapurush', the director wrote, "'Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime'. Aamir sir taught me how to fish and then he gave me a fishing net and now he has given me a fishing boat! Every now and then he gave me some free fish as well. Today as our trailer is about to go live I am filled with gratitude for this man who has encouraged me on my lowest days, calmed me on my most anxious ones, all while allowing me to be his biggest troll on most days."

"You're the best, sir... Lord of Catan, Grand Chess Master, Rubics Cube Meister, Life guru, a real directors actor, the best assiant director, the best continuity supervisor... The sharpest editor, the most generous producer! Sir, aap great, mahaan ho, swami ho, antaryaami ho... balki main toh kehta hoon sir, ke aap purush hi nahin...Mahapurush ho !!! Mahapurush.... ;-) Thank you sir, I owe you lots of fish. Advait," he added.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

The film, which is the Indian remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks classic 'Forrest Gump', has been directed by Advait Chandan, who earlier directed 'Secret Superstar'. The film has reportedly been filmed in more than 100 Indian locations.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is all set to arrive in cinemas on August 11.