Aamir Khan's mother reviews 'Laal Singh Chaddha' - here's what she said

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', was recently reviewed by his mother, Zeenat Hussain.

Aamir recently launched the first song ‘Kahani’ during a radio show and also interacted with audiences. During the interaction, he revealed what his mother felt after watching 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. He also said that his mother's review of his work matters the most for him and he always takes her opinion before the release of any film.

The actor said, "Ammi ko film boht pasand aayi. My mother has loved the film."

Aamir told that his mother said, "'Aamir aap kisi baat mat suniye. Aapki film bahot sahi hai. Aur aap yahi release kariye. Kuch mat katiye.' So Ammi ko kya lagta hai mere kaam ke baare mein woh bahot zaruri hai. Number one reaction it is for me."

The release of the film has been postponed several times. It is now slated to hit the big screens on August 12, 2022.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', also stars Naga Chaitanya, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer ‘Forrest Gump’.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 04:41 PM IST