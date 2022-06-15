Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' soon to be adapted as Broadway show in UK?

The evergreen ‘Lagaan: Once Upon A Time’ has always been in conversation since the day of its release 21 years ago on June 15, 2001.

Adding to its legacy, as per an industry source, “Several leading producers from the UK have requested for the rights from Aamir Khan Productions and a final decision will be made soon regarding the West End Theater”.

‘The West End Theater’ is the equivalent to The Broadway show which is one of the biggest and most popular theatres worldwide. The source further added, “Aamir Khan’s team is yet to make a final decision about it. The makers have different plans which include doing a worldwide tour of the show that will feature a completely original cast."

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see a movie based on India’s victory over the Britishers in Broadway theatres of the UK. 'Lagaan' is a tale set in 1893 during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.