Aamir Khan to hold a special screening of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ for 'Forrest Gump' actor Tom Hanks: Report

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan who will finally release his much-awaited film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will reportedly host a special screening for Tom Hanks.

For those unversed, the film is an Indian adaptation of Eric Roth's original screenplay of the 1994 Hollywood hit, 'Forrest Gump' which saw Tom Hanks playing the lead.

As per a report by India Today, Aamir will hold a screening for Tom closer to ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ release. He might keep it in the US, or travel there to personally show him the film. Apparently, the actor wants Tom to watch the film and share his thoughts.

After launching 'Kahani' the first song from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Aamir Khan on Thursday introduced audiences and music aficionados to 'Main Ki Karaan' the second track from the highly anticipated film.

With vocals by celebrated singer Sonu Nigam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, 'Main Ki Karaan' composed by maestro Pritam is a melodious song whose beauty lies in its simplicity.

Interestingly, in a game changing move, Aamir Khan has chosen to not release the video of the songs of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', but instead only the audios.

The actor-producer decided to put the musicians and the music of the film center stage, in the hope to highlight not just the music industry at large and their endeavours but also allow audiences to enjoy these tracks unadulterated by the visuals and in their true essence.

'Laal Singh Chaddha's screenplay has been done by Atul Kulkarni and the film is directed by Advait Chandan, who has earlier made, 'Secret Superstar'. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios, is all set to release on August 11, 2022 in theatres worldwide.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 02:03 PM IST