Aamir Khan reunites with Ashutosh Gowariker and Gracy Singh to celebrate 21 years of 'Lagaan' - watch video

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan celebrated 21 years of ‘Lagaan: Once Upon A Time’ along with the notable star cast at his residence Marina, on Thursday.

‘Lagaan’, which was released on June 15, 2001, is one of the most successful films made in Indian cinema. It is one of the three Indian films to be nominated for the Oscars and Academy awards back then.

Taking to social media, Aamir Khan's production shares a video of the intimate celebrations of the ‘Lagaan’ team. The video played the song ‘Chale Chalo’ from the film and the entire team can be seen having a great time together.

‘Lagaan’ holds a sentimental value for Aamir Khan and the entire team. Back in 2021, amidst the pandemic, the star conducted a virtual gathering to commemorate the 20 years of its release. But this time the entire star cast along with the director came together to celebrate the evergreen film.

From Ashutosh Gowariker to Akhilendra Mishra, Gracy Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Raghuvir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek Upadhyay, Daya Shankar Pandey, Rajendranath Zutshi, Raja Awasthi, Suhasini Mulay, Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat, and Amin Gazi, and many others, marked their presence at the personal gathering.

Meanwhile, 'Lagaan' is witnessing success to date. As per industry conversations, several leading producers from the UK have requested the rights from Aamir Khan Productions and a final decision will be made soon regarding the West End Theater.

'Lagaan' is a tale set in 1893 during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.