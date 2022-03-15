Aamir Khan opens up on alcoholism, says 'I would down an entire bottle in a single sitting'

As Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist celebrated his 57th birthday on Monday, he also reflected on his life and spoke about the phase when he struggled with alcoholism.

In a conversation with News18, Aamir shared that he used to consume alcohol before, but doesn't anymore. He said that he used to drink on occasions, but whenever he did, he would empty an entire bottle in one sitting.

He also spoke about feeling bad about it later and said that when a person is intoxicated, they tend to say and do certain things which they regret later.

He added that nothing as such happened with him ever, but that a person is no longer under his control when drunk did not sit well with him, and thus, he decided to quit alcohol.

In the same interview, Aamir also opened up on not giving enough time to his family. He shared that he got so engrossed in acting and filmmaking that he ignored his responsibilities towards his parents, ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, his kids and everyone who were dear to him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar will be next seen in the highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.Touted to be the official remake of the classic 'Forrest Gump', the film is slated to release in theatres on April 14, 2022.

