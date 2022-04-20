Aamir Khan enjoys mangoes with son Azad Rao Khan - see photos

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan took the internet by a storm with an adorable click of enjoying a mango binge with his son, Azad.

The father-son duo went on an Aam binge as they dug into a plateful with both hands - quite an interesting visual for Aamir Khan fans to see the superstar and his son in candid moments.

Taking to its social media, Aamir Khan Productions wrote in the caption, " Have you treated yourself and your family with some 🥭 yet?'

Moments after the post was shared, fans gushed and showered the father-son duo with love.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan via surrogacy in December 2011.

They announced their decision to get divorced after 15 years of marriage and said they were ready to start a new chapter as "co-parents and family for each other".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir has lately been busy with his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It is directed by 'Secret Superstar' maker Advait Chandan, and co-stars Kareena Kapoor.

The film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:49 PM IST