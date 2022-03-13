Aamir Khan Birthday Special: Times when Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood surprised fans with his looks

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is known as the 'Mr Perfectionist' of the film industry, and almost all movie buffs agree that he has rightly earned the title.

Born on March 14, 1965, Aamir Khan is all set to ring in his 57th birthday on Monday. In his career spanning over three decades, Aamir has established himself as one of the finest actors in the country.

Aamir is the recipient of numerous awards, including nine Filmfare awards and four National Awards. In 2003, he was honoured with the coveted Padma Shri by the Government of India, and in 2010, he was bestowed upon with the Padma Bhushan.

Aamir began his journey as a child artist in the film 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' and marked his Bollywood debut as the male lead with the film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' in 1988.

Aamir is known for the choice of stories that he brings forth on the silver screen. Over the past few years, he has given out a new message to the audience with every film that he has starred in. He is also known for the various transformations that he undergoes to get into the skin of his character.

Here's a look at 5 times that Aamir surprised his fans with his different looks:

Laal Singh Chaddha

In his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an adaptation of 'Forrest Gump', Aamir will be seen sporting a long beard and a turban.

Dangal

The blockbuster, which shattered several records at the box office, saw Aamir essaying the role of a strict father and the actor nailed the role with ease. For 'Dangal', he had to gain weight upto 97 kg and even sported a bulging belly.

Ghajini

Aamir's look in the 2008 thriller 'Ghajini' is remembered even after all these years. The film was a hit among the masses and his never-seen-before avatar became a talking point, with youngsters even trying to copy the hairstyle.

Dil Chahta Hai

Aamir Khan played the happy-go-lucky male lead in 'Dil Chahta Hai' and bowled fans over with his trademark soul patch that went on to become a rage after the film released.

Baazi

In a song in the film 'Baazi', Aamir transformed himself into a woman. He had revealed that he had spent hours in the front of the mirror to get the look right.

